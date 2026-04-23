Samsung workers rally in South Korea, demanding higher pay, threatening to strike

Holding signs and waving banners, the workers gathered at a factory compound amid a heavy police presence, shouting “make compensation transparent and remove maximum limits on bonuses!” Union officials said about 40,000 members participated in the protest. Police did not immediately provide a crowd estimate.

The rally came hours after Samsung's cross-town rival, SK Hynix, posted an all time high in quarterly revenue and operating profit for the January-March quarter, a jump it attributed to expanding global investments in data centres and other AI infrastructure that drove up the demands for its memory chips.