S Korea NSC convenes emergency meeting after N Korea's missile launch

SEOUL: South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday held an emergency meeting after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, according to a presidential official.



The NSC meeting, led by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk, was convened to discuss the readiness posture, the official said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the North's launch took place at around 4 a.m., days after South Korea and the US wrapped up their major joint military drills, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea and the US wrapped up the 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday. The North has denounced the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

The JCS did not elaborate further, pending an analysis.