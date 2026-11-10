Russia's top independent newspaper closes its office after three decades, citing official pressure

It was the last major independent media outlet critical of the Kremlin that remained active in Russia. Others closed or moved their operations abroad after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

In a statement published Oct. 30, the newspaper said the Russian authorities and the security services had "forced our editorial team to cease operations.”

“Human rights and freedoms have been abolished in this country, and defending them is now treated as a crime,” the newspaper said. "Elections and elected governing bodies have been effectively dismantled, civil society institutions have been wiped out, freedom of conscience and human dignity have been trampled underfoot.”

Launched in 1993, Novaya Gazeta quickly became known for its fierce reporting and dedication to uncovering Russian human rights abuses and corruption. Six of its journalists have been killed, including Anna Politkovskaya, who reported on atrocities during the second Chechen War at the start of Putin's first term as president. She was fatally shot in her apartment building in 2006.