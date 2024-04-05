Begin typing your search...

Russia's Murmansk Governor wounded in stabbing attack

According to the governor's spokesperson, the attack happened suddenly and the perpetrator did not make any demands or shout any slogans. He was quickly apprehended by a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officer.

Russias Murmansk Governor wounded in stabbing attack
Andrei Chibis (IANS)

MOSCOW: Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity on Thursday.

Chibis was hospitalized and the attacker was detained, Russian media reported.

Chibis, who was currently in the operating room, managed to get to the car on his own after the attack.

