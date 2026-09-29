Russia's ballistic missile, jet-propelled drone blitz keeps Kyiv on edge

The Russian onslaught has used new jet-powered drones that fly too fast and too high for Ukrainian ground-based air defences to shoot down.

Ukraine is scrambling to keep pace by developing faster interceptor drones, in the latest example of how the war has driven military innovation, but making and deploying new weapons takes months.

Russia's ballistic missiles have also got through as Ukraine is desperately short of US-made Patriot air defence interceptor missiles, which are the only reliable way of stopping Moscow's ballistic attacks.

Patriot stockpiles are low, largely because of the Iran war, and Ukraine has received only small numbers of them this year despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleading. Ukraine said that its air defences shot down two ballistic missiles overnight, which suggested that Kyiv had recently received some more Patriots.