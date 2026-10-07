Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities kill at least 15 in major attack that Kyiv saw coming

Russia wants Ukrainians to be afraid to fall asleep, official says

A Russian strike destroyed an apartment block in Pryluky, in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, killing nine people, including three children, and wounding 34, Interior Minister Ihor Vyhivskyi said.

Deaths were also reported in three other Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, according to Zelenskyy.

“The Russians wanted to strike painfully and demonstratively,” the Ukrainian leader said on social media.

Ukraine is looking worldwide for available Patriot missiles, which are in short supply due to the Iran war.

“Russian ballistic missiles remain the greatest challenge. And air defense packages for us right now are a vital necessity,” Zelensky said.

In Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region, two people were killed and seven injured, said Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration, and a rescue operation was continuing.

“That is exactly what the enemy is counting on. For us to be afraid to fall asleep. To let our children out of our sight. To plan anything. So that everyone thinks: next time it could be my address,” he said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the military carried out a massive strike overnight targeting industrial facilities involved in the production and storage of missiles and drones across Ukraine. The ministry said that port and ship repair facilities in the southern Odesa region and ships carrying cargo for the Ukrainian military were also hit.