Russian strikes kill 2 in Ukraine as Kyiv struggles to counter escalating Russian attacks

One man was killed, and five people were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region Friday morning, said Mykhailo Semikin, the head of the regional military administration. He said that the attacks hit residential areas and that a child was among the wounded.

Another man was killed in Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the regional military administration, reported.

Russia also attacked warehouse facilities in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region on Friday, wounding three people, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram. It said that rescuers were searching for a woman who may still be under the rubble.

Russia and Ukraine are locked in a long-range aerial war while their armies remain largely deadlocked on the front line, more than 4 1/2 years since Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Elsewhere, a Ukrainian attack on Russia's eastern Belgorod region killed two people Friday, the area's regional emergency headquarters said. Regional governor Alexander Shuvayev said that 12 people had been wounded in Ukrainian strikes.