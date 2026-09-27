Russian strikes kill 2 in Ukraine after Moscow rejects German calls to de-escalate

Russia's top diplomat on Saturday brushed off what's believed to have been the first tête-à-tête with his German counterpart since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The meeting was held during the UN General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders, as an intensifying aerial war between Russia and Ukraine shows no sign of slowing.

Ties between Russia and Germany have soured in recent weeks, following an attempted drone attack last month at Leipzig airport that Berlin blamed on the Kremlin.

With front-line positions largely unchanged since last year, Moscow has hammered its neighbor with cruise and ballistic missiles, powerful glide bombs and jet-powered drones in recent months. Meanwhile, Kyiv's long-range drones have targeted Russian oil refineries and businesses.

In Kyiv, a man was found dead after a Russian drone hit a non-residential building overnight, according to Ukraine's emergency service.

Another drone struck a single-story vehicle repair shop, leaving firefighters battling the blaze into early Sunday, the emergency service said.