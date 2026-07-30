Russian strikes across Ukraine, from east to west, kill at least 7 and wound dozens

The city was struck at about 4:45 am, with the worst damage to two residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said. More than 20 residential buildings were damaged, along with a school and two kindergartens, he said, adding that children were among those injured, including one who was hospitalised.

In Kyiv, Russian forces struck the capital with ballistic missiles, killing a 31-year-old man and wounding two others, the National Police press service said. Residential buildings, a market, a garage cooperative, storage facilities and vehicles were damaged in the city, police said.

In the Kyiv region, five people were wounded in the Brovary district, including a minor and two women, acting regional administration head Ruslan Oliinyk said on Facebook.