Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 2 as Ukraine seeks to move forward peace talks

Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov said a man and a woman were killed and two children wounded when a Russian drone hit a private house in the morning.

The attack came ahead of the expected US-Ukraine talks, which Ukrainian state media reported would take place later in the day in Miami.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Thursday he had sent an official delegation to the United States in a bid to move forward suspended US-brokered talks on ending Russia's invasion.