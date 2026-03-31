Russian ship carrying oil docks in Cuba, allowed to proceed despite US energy blockade

The administration of US President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to proceed despite its ongoing energy blockade.

Cubans, including Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, cheered the ship's arrival. A shortage of petroleum has exacerbated a deep economic crisis that has left the population mired in long blackouts and facing a severe shortage of food and medicine.

“Our gratitude to the Government and People of Russia for all the support we are receiving. A valuable shipment that arrives amidst the complex energy situation we are facing,” de la O Levy wrote on X.