Russian-run areas of Ukraine face water, heat and housing woes

Even President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged “many truly pressing, urgent problems” in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which were illegally annexed by Moscow months after the all-out war began on February 24, 2022.

Russian citizenship, language and culture is forced upon residents, including in school lesson plans and textbooks.

Some residents live in fear of being accused of sympathising with Kyiv, according to Ukrainians who have left. Many have been imprisoned, beaten and killed, according to human rights activists.

Russia established a “vast network of secret and official detention centres where tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians” are held indefinitely without charge, said Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Centre for Civil Liberties.

Russian officials have refused to comment on past allegations by UN human rights officials that it tortures civilians and prisoners of war.