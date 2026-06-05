Russian President Putin pledges non-interference in 'delicate' India-China relations

In a wide-ranging interaction with the heads of major global news agencies, Putin praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and said both the leaders are determined to resolve the border issue peacefully.

"This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering into them is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends -- both India and China," the Russian President said responding to a question from PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi.