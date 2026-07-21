Russian President Putin meets with North Korean foreign minister in latest high-level diplomacy

The visit by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui comes without an obvious occasion, such as a multilateral diplomatic event or state anniversary, and has raised speculation that she may be coordinating a possible visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korean state media said Choe departed for Russia on Saturday at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but has not commented on the possibility of another meeting between Kim and Putin.

Choe and Lavrov held separate talks on Monday, with Russia expressing full support for North Korea's efforts to protect its sovereignty and security interests and North Korea reaffirming its backing for Russia's war against Ukraine, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday.

Yoon Min Ho, spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles affairs related to North Korea, said Seoul was closely monitoring the meetings but declined to assess whether Moscow and Pyongyang were discussing another summit between their leaders.