Russian planes fire a salvo of glide bombs at a southern Ukraine city, killing 1 and wounding dozens

Russia has used glide bombs to smash Ukrainian towns and cities since it invaded its neighbour more than four years ago. The weapons are Soviet-era bombs retrofitted with guidance systems and can carry up to 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) of explosives, leaving huge craters. Ukraine has no effective countermeasures against them.

The Sunday evening onslaught on Zaporizhzhia killed a 71-year-old woman and wounded 31 people, including a 16-year-old girl, as the bombs damaged 22 apartment buildings in four districts of the city, Fedorov said.

Other large-scale damage of civilian areas of Ukraine has resulted from Russian ballistic missiles, and late Sunday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made yet another urgent plea to other countries to send Ukraine more US-made Patriot air defence systems.

Only Patriot interceptors can reliably stop ballistic missiles, but they are in short supply due to the Iran war.