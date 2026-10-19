Russian missiles, drones hit Kyiv overnight, killing 1 and injuring 8

Its forces also struck a bulk carrier at sea, 130 kilometres southwest of the Odesa port, that was allegedly carrying military and dual use cargo.

In the Ukrainian capital's Desnianskyi district, the attack damaged a private medical facility and one of the city's metro stations, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a post on Telegram.

In the Dniprovskyi district, educational institutions and a sports facility sustained damage after debris fell in open areas. Debris also landed on non-residential buildings.

In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out on the third floor of a medical facility located in a 25-story residential building. Emergency services extinguished the blaze, according to the military administration.

The attack also damaged windows in nearby buildings and a shopping centre.