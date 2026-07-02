Russian missiles and drones kill 8 and cause damage across Ukraine capital

The attack with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones damaged buildings and civilian infrastructure across the city. Many residents took shelter at metro stations after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other authorities issued the first warnings of the attack.

The attack killed eight people, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. Damage was recorded in 28 locations across the city, mainly residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, he added. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 34 people were injured.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, even as Ukraine's own long-range drone campaign against Russian military sites and energy facilities has caused fuel shortages and disrupted supply lines inside Russia.