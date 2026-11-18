MOSCOW: A Russian military transport plane crashed in western Siberia on Tuesday, killing all 19 people on board, the Defence Ministry said. Preliminary findings pointed to equipment failure.
The An-12 aircraft went down in an unpopulated area near the village of Yagunovo, in the Kemerovo region, about 3,000 kilometres (about 1,860 miles) east of Moscow.
The ministry said all 19 people on board, including the crew, were killed. Air force experts were investigating the cause of the crash. The An-12 typically has a crew of six.
The An-12 is a Soviet-built four-engine turboprop transport plane that has been in service since the late 1950s. Over 1,000 were built and some still remain in operation in Russia and other nations.