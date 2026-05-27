Russian lawmakers want banks, their staff to help fight Ukrainian drones

Russia is finding it hard to protect its large land mass from a growing number of attacks by increasingly sophisticated Ukrainian long-range drones. Smaller drones are also holding back Russian troops along the 1,250-kilometre front line and disrupting the supply lines of Russia's invading army, Western analysts and officials say.

Russian banks are not known to have been a prime target for Ukrainian drones over the past four years of war that followed Moscow's invasion.

With little detail included in the bill, it raised multiple questions about how such a project would work.

The widespread installation of equipment and the training of staff in how to use it would require a huge organisational effort.