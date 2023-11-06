Russian forces attack Ukrainian port city Odesa with missiles, drones

ODESA: Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine's port city of Odesa, causing destruction and injuring several people, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack targeted critical infrastructure, including the historic Odesa Fine Arts Museum, and raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

Russian forces have carried out a missile and drone attack on Odesa, a vital Ukrainian port city situated along the Black Sea. Ukraine's air force reported that the assault, which took place late on Sunday, involved four missiles and 22 attack drones launched from the occupied Crimea region of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

The attacks resulted in the injury of at least eight people and inflicted damage on the city, including the destruction of grain and significant harm to the 124-year-old Odesa Fine Arts Museum.

Ukraine's air force reported that several of the attack drones were successfully intercepted and neutralised. The Ukrainian Air Force mentioned the interception of "Fifteen Shaheds and one Kh-59 air-guided missile," referring to the Iranian-designed kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak responded to the attack by posting images on social media, expressing determination to seek retribution for the assault. "This is their despicable answer to the reality - the Ukrainian Crimea will be demilitarised, without the Black Sea fleet and military bases of the Russians," he said, according to Al Jazeera.

The recent escalation of attacks in the region has seen Ukraine intensify strikes on the Russian naval base in Sevastopol, while Russian air attacks have increased, particularly targeting critical infrastructure. Odesa, which serves as Ukraine's primary grain port, has been a repeated target since Moscow withdrew from an agreement permitting Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea earlier in the year.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko noted that the attack caused damage to 20 residential buildings, the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, and infrastructure facilities. A warehouse and grain-loaded trucks were set on fire but were quickly extinguished.

The Odesa Fine Arts Museum, known for its collection of over 10,000 art pieces, including works by renowned Russian and Ukrainian artists, suffered damage to its walls and windows.

"On November 6, the Odesa National Art Museum turns 124 years old," Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, of which the Odesa city is the administrative centre, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"On the eve of November 6, the Russians 'congratulated' our architectural monument with a missile that hit nearby."

As the situation escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for Western support, particularly for air defence systems, Al Jazeera reported citing his interview with US network NBC News.

With the harsh winter months approaching, Ukraine seeks to bolster its defences and maintain stability in the face of ongoing challenges.