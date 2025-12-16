Russian FM slams Europe as 'quack doctor' on Ukraine issue

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed Europe as a "quack doctor" for missing opportunities to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, while expressing optimism over recent engagements with the United States.

In an interview with Iranian media, on Monday, Lavrov reiterated Russia's position that the root causes of the conflict must be addressed, including NATO's eastward expansion, Ukraine's potential NATO membership, territorial disputes and security guarantees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lavrov said that Europe has repeatedly turned a blind eye to efforts to resolve the crisis, using the situation instead to strengthen its own position and obstruct attempts by the United States and other parties to reach a fair settlement.

Likening Europe's approach to that of a "quack doctor," he said, "They only prescribe medicines that make you feel better for five minutes. They will never make a proper diagnosis."

Lavrov also pointed to recent US contacts as a positive development, noting that the United States now better understands Russia's stance and recognizes the need for a lasting resolution, not just a temporary ceasefire followed by continued arms supplies to Ukraine.

Relevant processes are moving forward, Lavrov added, "and we are awaiting the US response regarding US-Ukraine talks."

Meanwhile, expressing cautious optimism that months of fighting could be brought to an end, US President Donald Trump said that negotiations aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war were moving closer to a breakthrough following extensive talks with European leaders and Ukrainian officials in Berlin.

Trump told reporters that he had held “very long and very good talks” with a broad group of European leaders, with the war in Ukraine a central focus of the discussions.

“We had a very good conversation one hour ago with the European leaders, many of them involving the war with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said. “We were — we had a long discussion, and things are seemingly going well.”