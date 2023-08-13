Begin typing your search...

Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad region.

ByIANSIANS|13 Aug 2023 6:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-13 06:45:39.0  )
Representative Image

ST. PETERSBURG: A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad region.

The plane, equipped with no ammunition, crashed in a deserted area, killing its crew on board, said the press service of the Western Military District of Russia on Saturday.

According to the preliminary report, the crash was caused by a technical malfunction, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS

