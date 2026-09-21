Russian drones slam southern Ukraine city after Kyiv's 1,000-drone weekend barrage

Russia hits apartment blocks and a shopping mall, officials say

The Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia late Sunday hit apartment blocks, a university and a shopping mall, among other sites, and wounded five people, Zelenskyy said on social media Monday.

Russia also struck nine other regions of Ukraine, he said.

“Russia is not backing down from its escalation and is sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war,” Zelenskyy said. “At the UN General Assembly, we will discuss how we can achieve peace through joint efforts.”

The Russian military overnight targeted Ukrainian logistics hubs, warehouses and ports, among other military-related sites, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The attacks came after Ukraine launched a huge swarm of drones at Russia from Saturday to Sunday, including hundreds aimed at Moscow, as voters turned out for the third and last day of a carefully orchestrated parliamentary election.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Monday that its air defences overnight downed 244 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said Monday it shot down or suppressed 148 Russian drones in an overnight attack.