Russian drones kill woman, 9-year-old son at home as Ukrainian civilian casualties rise

The strike came a day after the United Nations said July was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since the weeks following Moscow's all-out invasion of its neighbour more than four years ago.

At least 437 civilians were killed and 2,610 wounded last month, the UN monitoring mission in Kyiv said, as Russia escalated its bombing of Ukrainian towns and cities.

Overall, since Russia's invasion on Feb 24, 2022, UN human rights monitors say the war has killed at least 16,874 civilians, including 820 children, and wounded 51,273 injured, including 3,126 children.

“Every month this year the number of killed and injured civilians has increased. That trend accelerated sharply in July,” said Danielle Bell, head of the UN human rights monitoring mission in Kyiv.