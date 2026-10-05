Russian drones attack ship carrying Indian and Azerbaijani nationals in Black Sea, Captain Killed: Zelenskyy

"A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye," he said in a post on X.

"Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established," he said.

Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.

"Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he posted.