Russian drone strikes Ukraine security service headquarters as US talks on war are expected

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as the conflict stretches toward five years since Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

Ukraine's security service headquarters, near the historic St Sophia Cathedral and international hotels, is among the agencies carrying out deep strike operations inside Russian territory. Twelve people were wounded in Friday's attack, local authorities said.

“The drone was deliberately targeted at the head of the SBU's office in that building,” Zelenskyy said Friday.

Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that acting security chief Oleksandr Poklad had briefed him on a response, including possible targets.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called Friday's drone strike a “major escalation” that came as potential peace talks were building momentum.

“Moscow launched this strike during a renewed push for peace — laying bare its true rejection of diplomacy,” he said in a post on X.