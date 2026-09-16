Russian drone strike kills 5, injures at least 7 on passenger bus in Ukraine

The strike occurred in the Nikopol district of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, near the war's southern front line. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said all five were killed at the scene while the seven wounded were receiving medical care.

In a post on social media site X, Zelenskyy described the vehicle as a minibus and said the strike had “no military rationale,” and that the incident was connected to Russia's targeting of logistics and critical infrastructure that has continued “unabated.”

Zelenskyy said a passenger train was also struck in the Mykolaiv region on Wednesday, damaging a railway station and a diesel locomotive. Nearly 170 passengers on board the train were evacuated before the strike. An electric locomotive in the northwestern city of Kovel was also struck, Zelenskyy said.