Russian drone launched against Ukraine crashes in Romania, injuring 2

In response to the crash in the city of Galati, NATO member Romania asked the alliance for a faster transfer of anti-drone capabilities to its military, the Foreign Ministry said, calling the drone's flight a serious violation of international law.

Gen. Gheorghe Maxim, a stand-in commander for the Romanian armed forces' joint staff, said at a press conference Friday that the incident “is not an attack from Russia against Romania,” but “Romanians should understand that Russia is a threat to the security of the countries in the area.”

Police and other agencies responded to the scene. Galati is on the Danube River, near the borders of Ukraine and Moldova.