Russian drone launched against Ukraine crashes in Romania, injuring 2

The drone was tracked by radar in Romanian airspace and crashed onto the roof of a building in Galati, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement. The impact was followed by a fire. Two people suffered minor injuries, and several people were evacuated.

Police and other agencies responded at the scene. Galati is on the Danube River, east of the Moldova and Ukraine borders.

The Romanian military scrambled two F-16 fighter jets a helicopter hat were authorized to engage targets, and alert messages were sent to residents of the affected areas.