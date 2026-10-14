Russian diesel not for us, but for world markets: Trump

On October 9, Trump announced that Russia would supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”

To facilitate the shipments, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary licence easing sanctions on Russian diesel shipments to global markets until April 7, 2027.

The move came ahead of November congressional midterms in the US, as diesel prices surged amid supply disruptions caused by the Iran war.

“That's a diesel deal. Not for us. That's being released into the world. That's not being released to us,” Trump told reporters here on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus against the surprise deal he announced last week after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Republicans and Democrats hit out at the deal, which Trump announced three weeks after the US Congress authorised him to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia and slapped tariffs on its key trading partners, including China and India.