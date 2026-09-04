Russian attacks kill at least 3 in Ukraine as US talks on war are expected

US envoys expected in Kyiv

Though US efforts to negotiate a settlement have yet to produce a path to peace, in his nightly address Thursday Zelenskyy said that preliminary dates have been set for meetings in both Moscow and Kyiv. Ukraine's negotiating team is in near-constant contact with the US side and preparing for talks, he said.

“They confirmed they will have a meeting in Moscow and another one in Kyiv. We expect the latter to take place in the coming days. This is very important. It is important that America remain actively engaged,” he said, adding that Ukraine is ready for substantive, high-level negotiations.

Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Moscow first, then Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday, though this could not be independently verified.

Speaking with journalists Friday, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to confirm reports that Kushner and Witkoff would visit Moscow, only saying that the media would be informed if such a meeting took place.

US officials did not immediately confirm the visit.

Kushner and Witkoff last visited Moscow in January 2026, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This would be their first visit to Kyiv. After that meeting, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov described talks as constructive, but said: “that reaching a long-term settlement can't be expected without solving the territorial issue.”

However, further talks have lost momentum with the White House's attention focused on its conflict with Iran.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Putin described negotiations as “frozen.”