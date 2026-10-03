Russian attacks kill 6 in Ukraine, damage Kyiv's Northern Bridge RUSSIA-UKRAINE

Moldova expresses concern over the war spillover

The aerial war has intensified, with Kyiv striking Russia's oil industry and businesses while Moscow has menaced Ukrainian cities with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Saturday that the war is “dangerously reaching” her country, following a spate of airspace incursions.

“I condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine this morning. Its war is dangerously reaching Moldova,” she said in a post on X, adding that five “Russian air attack weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, violated our airspace and exploded on our soil.”

“Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped,” she added. Ukraine's air force said that Moscow overnight launched Banderol cruise missiles -- low-cost, jet-powered loitering munitions that Russia uses to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences -- at the Odesa region, which shares a long land border with Moldova. A loitering munition is designed to hover over an area, search for targets, and detonate while crashing into them.

Meanwhile, people were injured after Ukrainian drones overnight struck the city of Kaluga in western Russia, damaging apartment buildings, according to regional Gov. Vladislav Shapsha. He did not immediately give any figures, but reported that 13 drones were shot down over the region during the night.