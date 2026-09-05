Russian attacks kill 4 in Ukraine as Moscow, Kyiv prepare for visit by US envoys

The planned visit by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is hoped to revive peace talks amid escalating aerial attacks by both sides.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250-km (775-mile) front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, and the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

The strikes come despite a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday saying that Ukraine would halt air attacks during Witkoff and Kushner's visit and urging Moscow to do the same.

“Just as we did during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russian airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

“There will be no airstrikes from our side, and Russia must do the same, ensuring there are no airstrikes from its side for the time needed to hold these talks and handle the logistical matters related to this American visit.”