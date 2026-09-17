Russian attack on Ukraine's capital injures at least 16

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the attacks were recorded at more than 10 locations. A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were among the injured, the administration said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine's Air Force said it destroyed or suppressed 131 Russian aerial targets in the overnight attack. The main areas targeted were Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions, it said. Strikes were recorded at 36 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell on five locations. The attack involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 157 drones and decoys, it said.