Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's Sumy region as Romania downs second drone in 2 days

Sumy regional head Oleh Hryhorov said Saturday that a large fire broke out when a drone struck a “civilian facility”, adding that the victims were drivers for private Ukrainian postal and courier service Nova Poshta.

In Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, a Russian drone attack Friday night hit a shopping centre, causing a fire that spread over a 500-square-metre area, causing several injuries, regional head Ivan Fedorov said.

A major Russian attack Friday on a site near Kyiv that hosted a defence industry event killed at least 10 people and wounded nearly 100 others.