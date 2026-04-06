Russian attack kills 3 in Odesa while Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure, officials say

Russia has pounded civilian areas of Ukraine since it invaded its neighbour just over four years ago, killing more than 15,000 people, according to the United Nations.

It has also taken aim at Ukraine's power grid, and the Russian overnight barrages also hit energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, Zelenskyy said.

More than 300,000 households were without electricity in the northern Chernihiv region after distribution facilities were damaged in attacks, according to the regional power utility.