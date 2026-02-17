Russian and Ukrainian officials are in Geneva for US-brokered talks after almost 4 years of war

However, expectations for any breakthroughs in Geneva were low, with neither side apparently ready to budge from its positions on key territorial issues and future security guarantees, despite the United States setting a June deadline for a settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government's delegation was in Switzerland and Russian state news agency Tass said the Russian delegation had also arrived. Talks, to be held over two days, were expected to start later in the day.