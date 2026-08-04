Russian and Ukrainian drone strikes kill at least 5 in each country

Since Russia's invasion more than four years ago, Ukraine has developed long-range drones that can hit targets deep inside Russia. In the past year, they have battered oil facilities, major storage depots and other key infrastructure.

Russia's relentless aerial attacks on Ukraine have killed more than 16,000 civilians, with casualties rising steadily each year, according to the United Nations.

Neither side publishes verifiable numbers of troop casualties on the front line, which winds about 1,250 kilometers (800 miles) through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.