Russian aerial strikes snarl traffic on 3 Kyiv bridges in new disruption tactic

Meanwhile, Ukraine's top diplomat said officials have received separate proposals for a partial truce with Russia from the United States, India, Turkey and Egypt. The proposals envision halting attacks on energy infrastructure, which have caused fuel shortages in Russia and power outages in Ukraine, and on Black Sea shipping needed to get vital grain exports to world markets.

The Russian strikes forcing the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv's six road bridges caused traffic logjams and appeared to be a new tactic in its campaign to torment the city's residents. Previously, Russia has hit apartment blocks, supermarket warehouses, gas stations and data centres, among other targets, in an escalation of attacks.

The aerial war has intensified in recent months as fighting along the roughly 1,250-kilometre front line snaking through northern, eastern and southern Ukraine became virtually deadlocked. Russia invaded its neighbour more than 4 ½ years ago, and there are no concrete signs that a peace settlement might be possible.

However, Ukraine has this year made some progress against Russia's bigger army, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian forces lost control over almost 300 square kilometres (116 square miles) between March and September, the Washington-based think tank said in a report late Thursday. Also, it said that the Russian military suffered over 46,000 casualties in September, the highest monthly number this year. It did not say how many Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded.