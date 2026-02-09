Russia will actively support BRICS agenda presented by Indian chair: Lavrov

The foreign minister said that India places particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, which remains highly relevant.

“Terrorist activities are observed in Afghanistan, along its borders, and along the India–Pakistan–Afghanistan corridor, as well as in other hotspots…," he said.

"This priority is particularly significant for us, especially as we actively work with India in the UN to advance a global counter-terrorism convention, which is already drafted, although consensus has not yet been reached,” Lavrov said.

He added that India's chairmanship also prioritises issues of food and energy security.