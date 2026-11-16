Russia says its air defenses intercept over 1,300 Ukrainian drones in massive aerial attack

Ukraine has scaled up its long-range aerial assaults on Russia, as well as illegally annexed Crimea, the Black and the Azov seas, with more than 1,000 drones used in some attacks in recent months.

Russia, meanwhile, has battered Ukrainian civilian areas with relentless attacks that seek to make daily life impossible and break morale, especially through strikes on the power grid.

The strikes on Russia serve an important purpose for Ukraine. They have targeted Russian oil refineries, which are an economic mainstay for Moscow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed late Sunday that Ukrainian attacks have disabled more than 55 per cent of Russia's oil refining capacity. Russian officials didn't comment on that claim, and independent verification wasn't possible.

Ukrainian officials are keen, too, to make Russians feel the war at home, while mid-range strikes are disrupting Russia's front-line supply routes and hampering Moscow's efforts to get momentum on the battlefield, analysts say.