Russia ready to supply gas to Europe via safe Nord Stream 2: Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Germany does not resume the operation of the surviving pipe of Nord Stream 2, although Moscow is ready to supply gas through it, local media reported.

"The matter is not only about Nord Stream 1, which was blown up. Nord Stream 2 was damaged, but one pipe is safe and sound, and gas can be supplied to Europe through it, but Germany does not open it," Putin said in an interview with US media personality Tucker Carlson, published on Friday.

"There is another route through Poland, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, it is also possible to carry a large flow," he said, adding that, however, Poland closed it, TASS reported.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported natural gas from Russia to European markets via Germany, were severely damaged in September 2022 after blasts in the Baltic Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.