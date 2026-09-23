Russia pounds Kyiv with drones, killing 2 and wounding 23, hours before Zelenskyy's UN address

Two people were killed and 23 were wounded in Kyiv and palls of black smoke floated above the city following the latest in what have been daily Russian attacks that torment Ukrainian civilians. The drones set off fires and damaged buildings in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine overnight, authorities said.

Zelenskyy was in New York for the annual gathering as part of his diplomatic effort to shore up and recruit further international support for his country's gruelling 4.5-year fight against Russia's invasion.

Zelenskyy met on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, who has shown impatience with the lack of progress in talks aimed at ending the war and the escalating aerial attacks by both sides this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused by NATO officials and European governments of sabotage, espionage and other threats, is not scheduled to attend the UN gathering this year.