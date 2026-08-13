Russia holding 'productive' talks with countries including India for cooperation in Arctic region

Maslennikov's comment came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's "friends" India and China, as well as other countries, are showing interest and want to work with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic and the use of the Northern Sea Route.

Putin stressed the use of the Northern Sea Route amid what he described as rising tensions in the Arctic and the Asia-Pacific regions.

“By the way, tensions are also mounting in the neighbouring Arctic zone...regarding the use of the Northern Sea Route."

"But Russia has always advocated, and continues to confirm its readiness to cooperate in the Arctic and the use of the Northern Sea Route. Of course, within the framework of existing international maritime law,” he was quoted as saying by TASS at Pacific Fleet exercises.

“And those countries that want to work with us are showing interest in it, and these are primarily our friends — China, India, and other countries. They are discussing these issues with us and will certainly welcome joint work with our friends and with all countries that want to participate in this important and very promising initiative to expand global logistics,” Putin said.