Russia hits Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, killing 1 and injuring 33

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ballistic and cruise missiles were used in the mass attack. “These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end,” he said, urging partners not to stay silent and calling for continued support for Ukraine's air defenses.

The attack struck civilian infrastructure and residential buildings across multiple cities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said, with Kyiv enduring the heaviest losses.

Damage was recorded across six districts of the capital, according to head of Kyiv's Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko. He warned Russia was attacking the city with ballistic missiles and drones.