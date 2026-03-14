Russia earns nearly USD 7 billion in fuel exports

MOSCOW: Russia has earned nearly USD 7 billion in fossil fuel exports during the Iran war.
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found Russia's daily revenues have averaged 14 per cent higher than in February.
The Europe-based think tank tracks Russian fossil fuel export revenues in real time.
The analysis was published Thursday by Urgewald, a German nonprofit that campaigns against fossil fuel financing.
The organisation is seeking tougher sanctions on Russia's fossil fuel exports as the Trump administration weighs easing them.