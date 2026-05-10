Russia accuses Ukraine of violating US-brokered three-day truce

Two people were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region, the area's Moscow-installed leader, Vladimir Saldo, said.

Separately, Russia's Ministry of Defence accused Kyiv of committing more than 1,000 ceasefire violations, state media reported, citing a daily briefing on Sunday. The ministry said Ukrainian forces had attacked civilian targets in several Russian regions and carried out strikes against Russian military positions on the frontline.

Russia's military “responded in kind” to the ceasefire violations, the ministry said.