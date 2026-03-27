Rubio will try to sell Iran war to sceptical G7 after Trump insults allies

Trump's vitriolic comments about NATO during a Cabinet meeting Thursday will make it an even tougher task. Of the G7 nations besides the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy are members of the transatlantic military alliance. Japan is the only one that is not.

Rubio left Washington for the G7 meeting outside Paris just hours after Trump complained bitterly about NATO countries not stepping up to help the US and Israel in the Iran war.

“We are very disappointed with NATO because NATO has done absolutely nothing,” Trump said.

Rubio has work to do to smooth things over with allies like those in Europe that have faced criticism or outright threats from Trump and others in his administration.

The Europeans are still smarting over Trump's earlier demands to take over Greenland from NATO ally Denmark and are concerned about US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The conflict in the Middle East has added another point of tension.

“Frankly, I think countries around the world, even those that are out there complaining about this a little bit, should actually be grateful that the United States has a president that's willing to confront a threat like this,” Rubio said at the Cabinet meeting.