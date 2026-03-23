Rubio to testify in trial of former roommate accused of secretly lobbying for Venezuela

No turkiye' without Rubio

Rubio's expected testimony is highly unusual not since Labor Secretary Raymond Donovan testified at a mafia trial in 1983 has a sitting member of the president's Cabinet taken the stand in a criminal trial.

While Rubio isn't charged and there's no indication in the indictment that he acted improperly as a senator at the time, prosecutors say Rivera viewed him as a key ally in his outreach to the White House. For Rubio, prosecutors said in a pre-trial hearing last week, contact with Gorrín offered a backchannel to Caracas at a time U.S. authorities had detected a possible death threat against him from Venezuelan socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello.

Rivera and Rubio met at the senator's Washington home on July 9, 2017, according to the indictment. Rivera, the indictment says, told Rubio that he was working with Gorrín, who had persuaded Maduro to accept a deal in which he would hold free and fair elections.

“Remember, US should facilitate, not just support, a negotiated solution,” Rivera texted Rubio two days later as the senator was set to meet Trump, the indictment says. “No vengeance, reconciliation.”

Following a second meeting between Rubio, Rivera, Gorrín and others, Rivera remarked in the chat that the bus driver Maduro would have to pay him for setting up the meeting with Rubio. Without the senator's support, Rivera said, there would be “no turkey,” he wrote.

The outreach quickly unraveled, however. Later that month, Trump sanctioned Maduro and labeled him a “dictator,” launching a “maximum pressure” campaign to unseat the president. Rubio took to the Venezuelan airwaves to press the White House's agenda.

“For Nicolás Maduro, who I am sure is watching, the current path you are on will not end well for you,” Rubio said July 31, 2017, in a rare 10-minute address to the Venezuelan people that aired on Gorrín's network.

The State Department declined to comment.