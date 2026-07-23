Rubio to revive prospect of US helping end war in Ukraine in meeting with Russian counterpart

But Ukraine would not be the only issue on the table. Rubio said he would use the meeting to find other areas of potential cooperation between the US and Russia — the kind of wide-ranging agenda that the ministers have touched on in their huddles around the ASEAN meeting.

Rubio also had a long meeting Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and separately with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Rubio told reporters he and Wang discussed a new altercation this week between Chinese and Filipino forces in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. Rubio called the incident “escalatory.”

“Those need to be managed very carefully, because obviously, a conflict — be it economic or otherwise — between the US and China would have a dramatic global impact,” Rubio said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised China's assertive actions in the South China Sea to the disadvantage of smaller claimant countries like the Philippines, Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia. Taiwan and ASEAN members Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have also been involved in the often-tense territorial standoffs.

Wang protested to Rubio about “recent negative words and actions by the US side,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. It was not clear what he referred to, but Trump recently accused China of meddling in the 2020 election and the US administration shortened visas for Chinese journalists.